Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 73 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $255,265,000.

VTI stock opened at $212.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $299.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

