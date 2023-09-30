Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 493 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,555,000 after purchasing an additional 489,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,567,000 after purchasing an additional 872,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $169.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.10.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

