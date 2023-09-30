Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $429.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $446.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $331.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

