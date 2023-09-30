Cornerstone Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,372 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $25,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,762,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,240,000 after buying an additional 664,440 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

