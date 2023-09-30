Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,194 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 2.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned about 0.09% of Franco-Nevada worth $24,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNV. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 493.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $133.49 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $111.27 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

