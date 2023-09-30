O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 33,758 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,451 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after acquiring an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $388,787,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FDX opened at $264.87 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $147.98 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.36.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

