O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $17.38 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 193.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,164 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 2.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $17,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 30,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 44,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $179.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $189.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,288.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total value of $4,184,798.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,288.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

