Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $37.72 Billion Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 98,451.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,751,367 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 370.43% of Darling Ingredients worth $37,722,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.2% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,125,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000,000 after buying an additional 447,406 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,812,000 after buying an additional 96,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 52.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,563,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,129,000 after buying an additional 1,223,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,977,862.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,533,010. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

