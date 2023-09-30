FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.83% of FedEx worth $51,937,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in FedEx by 105.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $264.87 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $147.98 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.36.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

