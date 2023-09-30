QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 97,298.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 653,933,180 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.59% of QUALCOMM worth $77,924,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.0 %

QCOM opened at $111.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

