Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 635,248,021 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 635,248,021 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 116.82% of Microchip Technology worth $56,968,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,714,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,918,000 after buying an additional 217,223 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,303,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,717,000 after buying an additional 367,762 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,486,000 after buying an additional 326,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 659.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,214,000 after buying an additional 5,873,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average is $81.37.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

