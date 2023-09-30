PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $95.57.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

