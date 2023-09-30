Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 757,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,492 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.6% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $39,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 222,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 68,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 27,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 711,186 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

