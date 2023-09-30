Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,992 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VEA opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

