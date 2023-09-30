Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,657.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

ALLO stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. 2,859,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,171. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 184,733.34%. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.