Boyd Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.5% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $392.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,766,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,717. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.