New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270,850 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,406,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.59 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.