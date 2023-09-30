Swipe One Day Volume Reaches $7.42 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001074 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $167.94 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swipe has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 579,351,300 coins and its circulating supply is 579,350,790 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

