Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.51 million and approximately $31,944.26 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00174383 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00050854 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00026752 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012555 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003765 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.