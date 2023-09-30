Stratis One Day Trading Volume Reaches $28.87 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $72.79 million and $28.87 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001754 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,684.18 or 0.06241167 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00034176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00026794 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016459 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 153,752,661 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

