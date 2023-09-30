Planning Center Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Planning Center Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $203.63 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.72. The stock has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

