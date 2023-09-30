Torray Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,360 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $268.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.20.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.