Torray Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

