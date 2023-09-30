Round Rock Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $214.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

