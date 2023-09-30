Bailard Inc. Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in QUALCOMM by 16.5% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $111.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The company has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

