Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 796,716 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

