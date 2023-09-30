Bailard Inc. Sells 23,800 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.2 %

STLD stock opened at $107.22 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.05 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.