DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 424,448 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 887,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,448 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.49% of Xylem worth $99,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Xylem by 36.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xylem by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Xylem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE XYL opened at $91.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

