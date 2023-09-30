Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,912 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $113,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTWO opened at $140.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

