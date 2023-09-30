Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $36.60 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240,208 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,598,000. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.10% of Cheniere Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 11.3% in the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 205,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 31.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LNG opened at $166.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.25.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.