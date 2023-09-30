Bailard Inc. Has $9.42 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.14. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FISV

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.