Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 221,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,793,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $208.32 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

