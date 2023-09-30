Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 430,979.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 745,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 745,594 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $19,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 16,569,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,145,000 after acquiring an additional 603,827 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

