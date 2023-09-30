Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $3,083.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,090.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,802.20. The company has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $19.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $122,125,174.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,194.67.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

