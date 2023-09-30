Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.5% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 197.52% of S&P Global worth $254,968,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,394,328 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $365.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

