DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 475,335 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,335 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 0.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $127,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $8,578,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 464.7% during the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 56,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 46,245 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $33.34 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

