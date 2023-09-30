Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Tower Semiconductor accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSEM. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,027,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,356,000 after buying an additional 4,204,362 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $46,105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 105.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,354,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 694,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 156.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,107,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,453,000 after acquiring an additional 675,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,073,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,287,000 after acquiring an additional 652,220 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 0.6 %

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

View Our Latest Report on TSEM

Tower Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.