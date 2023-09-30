Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,399 Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Douglas Elliman by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 226,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 131,800 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOUG opened at $2.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $275.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Douglas Elliman in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Howard M. Lorber purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,248,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,794,641.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard M. Lorber purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,248,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,794,641.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Kramer purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 79,954 shares of company stock valued at $176,103 over the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

