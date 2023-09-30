Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for approximately 1.4% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $193,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $410.48 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.32 and a 1-year high of $463.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $439.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.21.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

