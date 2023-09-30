Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $194,000 in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 100,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $14.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 50.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ABCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABCL

AbCellera Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.