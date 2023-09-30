DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.1% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Sherwin-Williams worth $144,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.79.

SHW stock opened at $255.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.00 and a 200 day moving average of $248.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

