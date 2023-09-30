Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. PennyMac Financial Services makes up approximately 2.2% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $248,250,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $66.60 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $82.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $336.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PennyMac Financial Services

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,159,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,701.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,159,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,701.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $550,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,314,041.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $3,892,462. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.