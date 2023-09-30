900 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Acquired by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 581.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OIH stock opened at $345.04 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $207.85 and a 12 month high of $364.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.52 and a 200-day moving average of $300.94.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

