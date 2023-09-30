3,000 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Bought by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Cincinnati Financial comprises approximately 1.5% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $149,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,458,000 after acquiring an additional 461,858 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,350,000 after acquiring an additional 440,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,140,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF stock opened at $102.29 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $89.36 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,522.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

