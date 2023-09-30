Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,500 Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Silicon Motion Technology makes up approximately 4.7% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

SIMO opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.93. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $95.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $140.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

