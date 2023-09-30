Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. LPL Financial makes up about 2.6% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 60.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 239,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,387,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 49,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,918 shares of company stock worth $3,341,622. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $237.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.73. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.