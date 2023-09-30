Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes $592,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,548,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $24,553,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 300.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 715,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 536,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,807,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KRE stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $65.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $42.95.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.