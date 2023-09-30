Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,557,000 after purchasing an additional 332,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

