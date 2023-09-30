Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,457 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 163,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 41,576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.