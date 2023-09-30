Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for 7.2% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

HZNP stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.69. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $115.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

